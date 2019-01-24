Aberdeen teenager caught with stun gun

An Aberdeen teenager has admitted having a stun gun.

Neilson Harris, 18, was seen with a group of friends passing the weapon between them around 6.45pm on June 13 at Faulds Wynd in Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said a member of the public phoned police because the group “seemed to be playing” with the weapon.

When officers attended Harris “made off” but was pursued and apprehended before leading police to the stun gun, which he had thrown away.

Harris pled guilty to possession of the stun gun, as well as brandishing a shard of plastic in a separate incident on August 10.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said the stun gun had belonged to one of his client’s friends.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Harris, of Kerloch Place, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.