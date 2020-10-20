Aberdeen teen locked up over Covid spit threat to cops

A teenager has been handed a custodial sentence after threatening to spit at police officers while claiming to have Covid-19 symptoms.

Jay Main, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via videolink for sentencing having previously pled guilty over the matter.

The teenager admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at an address on Lewis Road in Aberdeen by behaving in an aggressive manner towards police officers, shouting, swearing, threatening violence and threatening to spit on police while claiming to have symptoms of coronavirus.

The incident happened on April 12 earlier this year.

Defence solicitor Gail Wiggins, who appeared representing Main, told the court: “He accepts full responsibility for his actions.

“He’s shown good insight into his actions and the effects of his actions.”

Ms Wiggins said Main had a “very difficult background” with substance misuse a feature, adding: “He has used alcohol and drugs in coping with his difficulties.

“This is a young man who would like to rid himself of his problems.”

Regarding the claim he had Covid symptoms, Ms Wiggins said: “It’s fair to say he was never suffering from Covid symptoms at all.”

Sheriff William Summers said: “It’s impossible not to feel a certain sympathy for your position against the backdrop of the circumstances set out in the report.

“I also have to take account of the gravity of this offence.

“Your behaviour was utterly deplorable.”

He handed Main, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, 10 months detention.