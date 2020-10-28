Aberdeen teen hit pal’s dad with bat because he thought he was a ‘bad influence’

A teen thug hit his pal’s dad with a baseball bat after the man had claimed he was a bad influence on his son.

Lewis MacKenzie armed himself with the bat and struck the man on the arm when he attended at the 18-year-old’s home on Corrennie Circle, Dyce, and an argument broke out.

The man had been concerned MacKenzie was a bad influence on his son, whose behaviour had been deteriorating.

And MacKenzie has now been ordered to pay his friend’s dad £500 in compensation over the attack.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer named in the charge is the father of one of the accused’s friends.

“The complainer said the accused was a bad influence on his son and was responsible for his son’s deteriorating behaviour.

“Around 4.15pm the complainer attended at the accused’s home address with his son in order to speak to the family.

“There was an argument between the two families.

“The accused left his home address with a baseball bat which he proceeded to strike the complainer with on his arm.”

MacKenzie’s victim was left with minor injuries and pain.

The teen previously pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury over the incident, which happened on June 1 2018, and sentence had initially been deferred for him to be of good behaviour.

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “The accused’s version in the social work report is he had prepared himself for a confrontation and placed a baseball bat near the door, went outside with it and hit the complainer with it because the complainer was holding a garden rake.

“It’s difficult for me to see what basis a good behaviour deferral would be appropriate for that.

“It’s certainly not going to be an admonition.“

Defence agent John McLeod said his client had been of good behaviour and this was confirmed by Ms Simpson.

Sheriff Napier said: “I don’t see why he shouldn’t pay compensation to the victim.”

He ordered the MacKenzie, whose address was given in court documents as Corrennie Circle, Dyce, to pay his friend’s dad £500 in compensation.