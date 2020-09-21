Aberdeen teen caught with cannabis tray bakes after mum calls cops

A north-east teenager was caught with a bag of cannabis – and also tray bakes infused with the drug – when his mum called police and handed the items over to them.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, had been looking after some cannabis for a pal and had also baked some into tray bakes.

But when his mum discovered this she called police and handed officers a bag containing the drugs, exclaiming she “did not want them in her home”.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 1.45pm police attended at the locus after receiving a call which was traced to there.

“Police arrived and saw a male, the accused, shouting. Police entered the property and were met by the accused’s mum and dad, who informed them the male was their son.

“The son was restrained by police and while he was being dealt with the witness went into her son’s bedroom and retrieved a rucksack and black bin liner which belonged to the accused.

“She handed them to police and said she didn’t want them in her home.

“Police could smell cannabis emanating from the rucksack and could see numerous foil containers within the bin liner.

“She believed the tray bakes contained drugs.”

Officers found 67.1g of cannabis in the bag.

The bin liner contained 10 foil trays and three small containers with a number of “edibles” in them.

During his police interview, the 17-year-old “admitted to being involved in the supply chain of controlled drugs”.

In court the teen pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The offence happened on June 28 at an address in Aberdeen.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said prior to the incident the teen had had hopes of joining the RAF.

He said the 17-year-old was a “regular user” of cannabis, adding: “The edible items are ones he had prepared himself for his own use.

“An individual asked him to store a quantity of cannabis at his house for three or four days and in return he was to be given £50 for doing so.

“His mother became aware of this arrangement.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald told the teen: “It’s an incredibly foolish thing for you to have done.”

He ordered him to be supervised for a year and complete 120 hours of unpaid work.