Aberdeen teenager admits stealing Mercedes found 120 miles away

A teenager has admitted stealing a Mercedes in Aberdeen.

Harry Richardson, 19, appeared yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident.

The 19-year-old pled guilty to stealing the Mercedes C250 at an address on Whitehills Path on Sunday.

He also admitted driving the car while disqualified and without insurance.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill deferred sentence on Richardson, of Marsh Street, Lancaster, until later this month for reports.

He was remanded in the meantime.

Police said the vehicle was traced in the Edinburgh area on Monday.

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: “If anyone recalls hearing or seeing any suspicious behaviour in the Cove area of Aberdeen on Saturday or the early hours of Sunday morning, I would ask that they contact us on 101, quoting reference 1105 of 13 January.

“Additional patrols have been carried out in the Cove area since the weekend and if anyone has any concerns or information, they can speak to any of the local officers out on patrol.

“I would also take this opportunity to remind vehicle owners not to leave valuable items in the vehicles overnight or when left unattended and certainly never on open display.

“Always ensure your vehicle is locked when not in use.”