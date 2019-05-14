Aberdeen teen admits raping girl he met through Facebook

A teenage rapist befriended one of his victims on social media before attacking her at his Aberdeen home.

The 13-year-old girl began to communicate with Kyle Park through the social media site Facebook and started to spend time with him.

But when she visited Park at his family home, at an address in Aberdeen in July 2017, he launched a sex attack on the child.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard she sat on Park’s bed and chatted with him but he then began to try to take her trousers off.

Advocate depute Richard Goddard QC said: “She told him to stop, resisted his attempts and attempted to hit the accused.”

But Park pulled down her trousers and underwear.

The court heard Park, now aged 18, molested the girl and then raped her.

After the attack she got up and tried to leave but the rapist punched her in the ribs and told her she was not to inform anyone about what had happened.

Park had already raped two other teenage girls and would go on to subject a fourth victim to a rape ordeal.

His first teenage victim faced repeated assaults at the hands of the accused before he raped her.

He also raped two 16-year-old girls in March 2017 and March last year.

The court heard that unemployed Park had previously received social work support for social, emotional and behavioural problems.

He is currently serving a 27-month sentence of detention imposed on him last year at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

He was put on the sex offenders register for 10 years following that conviction.

His earliest release date is September this year.

Park admitted raping his four victims at addresses in Aberdeen, assaulting one of them, and assaulting a fifth female to her injury and permanent disfigurement between 2014 and last year, when he appeared in court yesterday.

One girl, who knew Park when she was aged 15 and 16, was subjected to physical assaults by him.

On one occasion he told her to harm herself by cutting her arm with a razor blade but she refused.

Advocate depute Richard Goddard QC said: “The accused told her to let him cut her arm, saying if she didn’t he would cut something a lot worse.”

He then used his leg to restrain her arm before slicing an inch-long cut through her skin.

The judge told Park yesterday: “You have pled guilty to six charges, including several of rape and significant incidents of violence against very young women.”

Lady Wise called for background reports and adjourned sentence until next month.