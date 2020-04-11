Aberdeen taxi fare row leads to court

A man shouted and swore at an Aberdeen taxi driver in a row over a fare.

Lukasz Zurawik, 42, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Solicitor John Hardie said his client had been discharged from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the hospital had arranged a taxi to his friend’s house on Logie Place on March 18.

However, he did not speak English and thought the cab had been paid for.

He got into an argument with the driver when he asked for money.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm said Zurawik behaved in an “angry manner” and swore at the driver when he phoned the police.

Zurawik, of Logie Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Robert McDonald, taking into account the time Zurawik had spent remanded, admonished him.