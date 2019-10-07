Aberdeen supermarket worker, 58, stole cash from Morrisons

An Aberdeen supermarket worker admitted stealing hundreds of pounds by voiding customers’ transactions and pocketing the cash.

Janet Yeats, 58, stole a total of £655 over a five-week period between April 18 and May 23 2018 at Morrisons on King Street, Aberdeen, before she was caught by a colleague.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “There was a complaint received from another member of staff who suspected the accused of stealing.”

Summing up, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “The money was being paid but the transactions were being voided so the money was put in the till and she was able to take the sum that had been voided.”

Yeats pled guilty to theft.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “I accept she was an employee so there was a breach of trust.

“There are four dates over which money can be identified as being taken.

“At the time she was in rent arrears.

“She was under the threat of eviction.”

He added his client also had health issues and was worried she may lose her job due to the amount of time off she had had.

Sheriff Buchanan ordered Yeats, of South Constitution Street, Aberdeen, to pay £655 in compensation to Morrisons as well as a fine of £750.