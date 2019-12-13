Aberdeen student fined after being found asleep in car while over drink-drive limit

An Aberdeen man found in charge of a car after drinking urged a sheriff not to ban him from driving – fearing it would put him in student debt.

Police found Jack Sibbert asleep in the driver’s seat of his black Seat Ibiza on Great Western Road on November 15.

A breath test revealed the 20-year-old had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

A sentencing hearing was held at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and Sibbert, of Osprey Gardens, Mintlaw, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the alcohol limit.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defending himself, Sibbert said he was humiliated by his actions and added: “I am a third-year university student who has financed my own studies.

“If I can no longer drive, it might mean I can’t work so would have to take out a student loan.”

However, Sheriff Ian Wallace banned him for a year and fined him £750.

The sheriff added: “I want to compliment you for how you have conducted yourself in court today.”