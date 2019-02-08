Aberdeen stalker repeatedly telephoned a woman and threatened her

A stalker who repeatedly telephoned a woman and threatened her just before Christmas has been fined £600.

Tyler Leisk, 19, committed the offence on December 23 and on Christmas Eve last year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday that Leisk repeatedly phoned the woman and threatened her and made abusive comments towards her.

He then followed her along streets including Langstane Place, Crown Street and Union Street in Aberdeen and refused to stop doing so.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Leisk, whose address was given as Craigie Street, Aberdeen, admitted carrying out a course of conduct that caused the woman fear and distress.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined him £600 at a rate of £120 per month and ordered him to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

“This is your opportunity to show you can turn things around by completing the unpaid work,” said Sheriff Wallace.