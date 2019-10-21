Aberdeen shoplifter who stole fragrances from Boots escapes penalty

An Aberdeen shoplifter has escaped punishment after a sheriff said the case could have been dealt with in the Justice of the Peace court.

Jamie Reid, 35, previously pled guilty to shoplifting and the case was deferred for him to be personally present.

He admitted stealing two fragrance bottles from Boots the Chemist in the Bon Accord Centre on December 8 last year.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar said the items, worth £138, were fully recovered.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said his client had issues with substance misuse and had “found himself homeless and ended up falling back into old habits”, adding: “He’s taken steps to address his issues again.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “I don’t see any point in imposing any penalty on something that happened in December 2018 that could easily have been dealt with within the Justice of the Peace court.”

He admonished Reid, of Craigie Street, Aberdeen.