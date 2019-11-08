Aberdeen shoplifter went back to store – wearing stolen jacket

A bungling Aberdeen shoplifter who stole half a dozen jackets from Next was caught after returning to the store the next day – wearing one of the jackets.

Kevin Wilson had initially fled from the clothing shop undetected with the six items of clothing on August 8, but a member of the public told staff who reviewed CCTV, which showed the theft.

And when 38-year-old Wilson returned to the Union Square shop the following day staff not only recognised him, but also the stolen jacket he was brazenly wearing.

Wilson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted the offence.

Fiscal depute John Richardson said: “It was brought to the attention of staff by a member of the public.

“Staff viewed the CCTV and saw a person taking six jackets off a display rack.

“The following day the accused returned to the locus where he’s seen by a member of staff.

“Fortunately or unfortunately he’s actually wearing one of the jackets.”

Mr Richardson added: “That jacket is recovered. However due to the security tag being removed it’s regarded as a loss.”

The fiscal depute told the court the combined value of the clothing stolen was £105.

Wilson, whose address was given in court papers as Balnagask Wynd in Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Defence lawyer Alex Burn, who appeared for Wilson, said his client had encountered “significant difficulties”.

He added: “He had no income at all and resorted to old habits.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Wilson to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within a period of four months.

The community payback order was imposed as an alternative to a fine.