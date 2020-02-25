Aberdeen shoplifter warned after stealing almost £300 worth of clothing from Debenhams

A shoplifter stole almost £300 of clothes from an Aberdeen department store, a court has heard.

Graham Houghton, known as Gribble, 45, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to stealing clothes from Debenhams at the Trinity Centre, Aberdeen, on October 4.

Depute fiscal Alan Wickham said the clothes from the city centre store were worth £285.

Gribble also admitted stealing meat from the Tesco supermarket on Wellington Road and Spar, Victoria Road, in September.

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin warned Gribble, of Glenbervie Road, Torry, he was “skating on thin ice” and deferred sentence until March for reports.