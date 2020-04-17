Aberdeen shoplifter stole dog food and laundry products

An Aberdeen shoplifter stole more than £400 worth of goods including laundry products and dog food.

William Milton, 41, was handed a restriction of liberty order over the matter when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday for sentencing.

He previously admitted five charges of theft by shoplifting, committed between January 27 and February 3 this year.

Milton stole laundry products worth £82.22 from Poundstretcher on Great Northern Road on January 27, before visiting Pets At Home on Links Road the day after and making off with £167.96 worth of dog food.

Two days later on January 29, Milton went to the Spar store on Clifton Road and stole food worth £24.62.

And on February 3 he went to Asda in Garthdee and stole alcohol with a value of £97.75.

None of the goods were recovered.

Finally, also on February 3, Milton stole more laundry products, worth £41.88, from the Poundstretcher store on Great Northern Road. Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told the court on that occasion the stolen items were fully recovered.

Defence lawyer Neil McRobert said his client had issues with alcohol and substance misuse, and had committed the offences to fund that.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge handed Milton, whose address was given as Howburn Place in Aberdeen, a two-month restriction of liberty order to be within his home every day between 8pm and 8am.