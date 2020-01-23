Aberdeen shoplifter jailed for six months after stealing vodka worth £400

A man has been jailed after stealing 17 bottles of vodka worth more than £400.

Anthony Heeps, 31, pled guilty to three shoplifting charges when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He admitted stealing two bottles of gin and some coffee totalling £45 from Co-operative Foods on Scotstown Road on January 6, as well as 15 bottles of Smirnoff vodka and two of Grey Goose, worth a combined £410.25 from Asda in Portlethen, on January 10.

And Heeps further admitted stealing £183 of alcohol and food from Co-operative Food on David Street, Stonehaven, on January 13.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said Heeps, of Gort Road, Aberdeen, had largely been stealing items to sell to give him some income but had also drunk some of the alcohol.

Sheriff William Summers jailed him for six months.