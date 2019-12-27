Aberdeen shoplifter jailed for four months

A man who stole goods from Aberdeen shops on two separate occassions has been jailed for four months.

Donnie Heanan took alcohol from McColls on Hayton Road on April 15 and again on April 22 both this year.

The 32-year-old of Wellington Place, Aberdeen, also took 12 bottles of wine from Spar on St Machar Drive on June 1 and June 22.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted the charges as well as failing to attend.

Depute fiscal Anne MacDonald said there had been a “partial recovery” of the items.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client believed he had actually appeared in the dock when he was supposed to.

He said: “His position is he had consumed alcohol and had blacked out.

“He thought he had attended court when he woke up.”