Aberdeen shoplifter jailed after stealing alcohol

A shoplifter has been jailed after stealing alcohol.

William Milton, 40, stole vodka from B&M Stores in Kittybrewster Retail Park on April 19 while he was on bail.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the items taken, some bottles of vodka, were fully recovered.

Milton, of Howburn Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to shoplifting.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said: “He is someone who has a long history of drug problems but more recently that has become a significant difficulty with alcohol abuse.”

Sheriff Mark Stewart said Milton had an “extensive history of dishonesty” and jailed him for four months.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter