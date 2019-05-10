Aberdeen shoplifter given unpaid work for stealing cans of beer

A shoplifter has been given unpaid work after admitting stealing cans of beer.

Richard Murison, 38, stole £12.94 of beer from Mastrick Grocers on Greenfern Place on September 11 last year.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Clark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court there was partial recovery of the items, worth £2.99.

Murison, of Elphinstone Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to shoplifting.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said his client had “consumed a fair quantity of alcohol beforehand”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered him to carry out 30 hours of unpaid work.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter