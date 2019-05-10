Friday, May 10th 2019 Show Links
News / Local / Court

Aberdeen shoplifter given unpaid work for stealing cans of beer

by Danny McKay
10/05/2019, 7:30 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
A shoplifter has been given unpaid work after admitting stealing cans of beer.

Richard Murison, 38, stole £12.94 of beer from Mastrick Grocers on Greenfern Place on September 11 last year.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Clark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court there was partial recovery of the items, worth £2.99.

Murison, of Elphinstone Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to shoplifting.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said his client had “consumed a fair quantity of alcohol beforehand”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered him to carry out 30 hours of unpaid work.

