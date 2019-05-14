Aberdeen shoplifter fined after trying to walk out of Asda with trolley full of goods

An Aberdeen shoplifter has been fined after he tried to walk out of Asda with a trolley full of goods.

Gary Cooper, 40, loaded a trolley with food and household items on December 6 2018 at the store in Dyce before making for the exit without paying.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 6.45pm the accused selected items from open display in the Asda store, depositing them within a trolley.

“He thereafter exited the locus having made no attempt to pay.

“The accused’s actions were observed by security staff.”

Ms MacVicar said the items were worth just over £110 in total and were fully recovered.”

Cooper, whose address was given as Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to shoplifting while on two bail orders.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client received benefits due to problems with his back, having suffered a slipped disc. He said: “At the time this offence was committed he was on a plethora of pain-killing medication.”

Mr Barnett said Cooper had “exceeded” the intended dosage and, as a result, had little recollection but had fully co-operated with the shop’s security staff.

Sheriff Andrew Miller ordered him to pay a fine of £150.