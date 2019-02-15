Aberdeen shoplifter fined £100 after stealing face creams and make-up

A shoplifter has been hit with a £100 fine after stealing face creams and cosmetics.

Shannon McCready, 23, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday when she pled guilty to stealing the items from Superdrug on Union Street.

The incident happened on November 1.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said the items were worth £44.91 and there was partial recovery of some of the items to the value of £22.99.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said: “There was some drink taken.

“She was in the premises shopping in any event. It was opportunistic.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald ordered McCready, whose address was given in court papers as Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen, to pay a fine of £100.