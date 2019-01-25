Aberdeen sex offender’s sentence deferred again

A sex offender who sent a woman a string of obscene messages and told her “I like being a paedo” has had his sentence deferred again.

Brian Hay, 34, was due to be sentenced this week at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but this has now been put off until July for him to be of good behaviour.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard Hay made the disturbing claim during a vile conversation with the woman over Facebook Messenger on September 16.

It came after she confronted Hay after receiving a message on Instagram requesting nude images – which she suspected was from him.

Hay, of Moir Crescent, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to repeatedly sending the woman messages of a sexual nature without her consent.

Hay, who has previous convictions for sex offences including possessing and creating indecent images of children, also admitted failing to notify police of aliases used on social media.

