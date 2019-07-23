Aberdeen sex offender told woman: ‘I like being a paedo’

An Aberdeen sex offender who repeatedly sent obscene messages to a woman on Facebook and Instagram has been told to do 125 hours of unpaid work.

Brian Hay, 34, contacted the woman using Facebook Messenger on September 16 – but the messages were unwanted.

And the woman realised it was the same man who had contacted her on Instagram requesting nude images.

In one of the sexually graphic messages Hay sent, he told the woman: “I like being a paedo.”

When Hay began referring to himself as a paedophile, the woman ceased contact with him and police were contacted.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

At a court hearing last December, Hay admitted repeatedly sending the woman messages of a sexual nature for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification or humiliating, distressing or alarming the woman.

Hay also admitted failing to inform the police of his social media aliases between July 5 2018 and November 12 2018.

At a sentencing hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, Hay, whose address was given as Moir Crescent, Aberdeen, was told to abide by the terms of a six-month community payback order, which includes the unpaid work.

He has previous convictions for sex offences including possessing and creating indecent images of children.