Aberdeen sex offender fined over failure to register bank card with police

An Aberdeen sex offender has been fined after failing to tell police about a bank card.

Bryan Cruickshank was made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act after a previous rape conviction.

However, yesterday the 72-year-old pled guilty to a charge of failing to comply with the notification requirements between September 1 2018 and February 12 2020 by failing to notify police of a bank card he was in possession of.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Cruickshank was made subject to the requirements following a rape conviction in 1998.

He said the bank card matter came to light when officers visited his home for a routine check.

Cruickshank presented the debit card and told officers he was “unsure” if he had notified them of it previously.

Checks revealed the card, which had been valid since the start of September 2018, had not been registered with police.

Sheriff Graeme Napier asked: “Did they carry out any inquiries to see whether he had made any malicious use of this card?”

Mr Young replied: “No, m’lord.”

The sheriff ordered Cruickshank, whose address was given in court papers as Mortimer Place, Aberdeen, to pay a fine totalling £210.