Aberdeen sex offender fined for selling laptop without police permission

An Aberdeen sex offender has been fined £150 for selling a laptop without police permission.

Ronald Pirie, 52, was jailed for 25 months in 2017 after admitting recording two unknown females while they were changing in a cubicle at the Beach Leisure Centre in 2010.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for five years and a condition was that he must tell police before he sold a laptop.

However, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Pirie, whose address was given in court papers as Porthill Court, Aberdeen, admitted selling a laptop on January 9 this year without receiving police permission and therefore breaching the order, as a factory reset of the laptop had deleted his web browsing history.

The court heard Pirie had called the police and left a voicemail asking for permission and was sorry for not waiting for a reply before making the sale.