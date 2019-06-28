Aberdeen sex attacker behind bars after DNA match leads to conviction

A man who subjected two strangers to terrifying sex attacks in Aberdeen 11 years apart is behind bars.

Christopher Kenn pounced on a 25-year-old woman as she headed home from a night out in 2008.

But the 45-year-old remained at large as police were unable to match DNA found at the scene with anyone in the system.

It meant Kenn was then free to attack a 16-year-old girl in the city in January 2019, after following her off a bus.

He later claimed to have attacked the petrified teenager “by accident”.

Kenn now faces a lengthy jail term after he admitted assaulting both victims with intent to rape.

Sentencing was deferred at the High Court in Glasgow until next month.

Kenn first struck in the early hours of September 16 2008 in Orchard Street. He pushed his victim to the ground and lay on top of her as he repeatedly tried to pin her arms down.

Advocate depute Allan Nicol told the court the victim had “screamed for help”, with her cries alerting a man living nearby. He raced from his home to confront Kenn, who fled, and while the man gave chase, he got away.

The court was told the woman had been left in a “state of distress”.

DNA from her attacker was found on the knee of her tights, but there was no match in the system at that time.

More than a decade later, in January this year, Kenn attacked a teenage girl.

He followed her from a bus as she headed home from school in Aberdeen.

Shortly after she got off the bus, Kenn jumped on top of her, putting his arm around her neck and covering her mouth.

He then repeatedly punched the youngster before molesting her. He was described at one point as “growling” during the attack.

A dog walker heard what was happening and came to the girl’s aid.

Kenn again ran off but this time CCTV from the bus they had shared helped to track him down.

He later told police: “I assaulted a school lassie by accident” and claimed it was “stupid”.

Lord Mulholland deferred sentencing for reports and placed Kenn on the sex offenders register.

The judge told him: “You assaulted with intent to rape two women who were strangers to you. These are very serious matters.”