Aberdeen road rage man ordered to pay victim £500

An Aberdeen road rage thug who punched a man in the head while a child was sat in the back of the victim’s car has been ordered pay him £500.

John Townsley, 35, undertook a car containing a couple and a child on the A944 on November 28 before later tailgating them and pulling into a bus stop on Skye Road, where there was a confrontation.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The man got out of the passenger side of the vehicle in an effort to calm the situation. The accused then punched him.

“He indicated there was a child in the back of the car but the accused ignored this and thereafter punched him twice to the head.”

Ms MacVicar said there had also been another incident on November 14 at Skene Place in Dyce when Townsley had shouted, swore, used abusive language, made threats and acted in an aggressive manner.

Townsley, of Garthdee Terrace, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to assault, careless driving and driving without insurance.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and driving without insurance on another occasion.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “What he realises is he does have anger issues.

“He goes from 0 to 10 and then feels terrible afterwards when he realises his actions.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier imposed a £500 compensation order along with a £810 fine, 80 hours of unpaid work, 12 months supervision and a five-month driving ban.