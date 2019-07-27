Aberdeen ram raider jailed for three years

A man who drove a stolen car at police after a series of break-ins has been jailed for more than three years.

Martin Youngson rampaged through streets in Aberdeen in February last year.

Police said he “terrorised” numerous communities when he committed the crimes.

He drove at excessive speed, mounted pavements and verges, ran a red light, overtook unsafely and forced other motorists to swerve to avoid potential collision.

At one stage he was confronted by a bin lorry, but drove on to a grass verge, passing the vehicle and overtaking a bus.

The 30-year-old previously pled guilty at a hearing in Edinburgh to dangerous driving and breaking into businesses.

And it emerged he was already banned from driving for life.

During the crime spree he was involved in the theft of a Mitsubishi Shogun from the Car Clinic on Charlotte Street, along with tools.

He then drove to Bridge of Don and used the stolen vehicle to ram doors at GAP UK on Denmore Road at the Murcar Commercial Park.

During the break-in, a safe was removed from the firm, though the owner believed it was empty.

The damaged Mitsubishi was left in a residential street before Youngson and others fled the scene in the Golf.

Police arrived at Glenhome Gardens, Dyce, and saw the Golf speeding towards them.

After missing the officers, the Golf made a U-turn and drove at them again, forcing them to retreat into a garden.

At a previous court hearing, Youngson admitted breaking into Cut Cost Carpets, Maiden Street, Peterhead, and trying to steal vans; breaking into Car Clinic and stealing the Mitsubishi and tools; trying to break into a joinery business on Charlotte Street, Peterhead, and breaking into the firm at the Murcar Commercial Park, Aberdeen, on the same date.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Youngson, formerly of Ross Crescent, Aberdeen, was locked up for three years and one month at the High Court in Glasgow.

Co-accused Jordan Buchan, meantime, admitted taking part in the break-ins in Peterhead.

The 19-year-old had his sentence deferred for him to show good behaviour until February next year.

The court was told yesterday Buchan had previously been given four separate community payback orders for other crimes.