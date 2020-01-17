Aberdeen pervert faces jail after filming women changing, showering and using the toilet

An Aberdeen pervert has been warned he could face jail after admitting secretly filming women getting changed, showering and using the toilet.

John Cameron, 34, of Craigton Road in Aberdeen, hid a camera in a fireplace in one woman’s bedroom and filmed another showering through a keyhole.

He was later charged with voyeurism and yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Sheriff Graeme Napier blasted his actions.

He told solicitor Ross Taggart: “I don’t think your client will ever fully understand the impact of that.

“I can’t see much option in due course but for a custodial sentence.”

Addressing Cameron directly he said: “These are serious offences. Most people think of physical assaults as being very serious, but this is an assault upon somebody’s integrity and has untold implications for them.”

Cameron pled guilty to three charges of voyeurism, involving three different women, under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act.

The offences happened on various occasions between January 2015 and April last year at addresses in Aberdeen and elsewhere in Scotland.

Fiscal Depute Katy Begg said the offence came to light when a woman discovered a camera hidden in a fireplace in her bedroom.

Police later searched Cameron’s house and found an empty box and instructions for a camera matching the one found in the fireplace.

The camera and his mobile phone were examined. She said: “Videos of the accused placing the camera in the fireplace and the complainer finding the camera were found.”

A total of 17 videos and 100 images were also found of the women naked and in their underwear, changing and using the lavatory.

Ms Begg said: “Two videos were recorded of one of the women in the shower. The videos appeared to have been taken through the keyhole and under the door.”

Mr Taggart said: “He continues to seek medical attention from his GP and has been going there on a regular basis.

“He is obviously thoroughly ashamed of all this.”

Sheriff Napier deferred sentence for reports until next month.