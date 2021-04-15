Aberdeen perv snared by two separate vigilante groups posing as kids online

A pervert was snared by two separate vigilante groups at the same time, trying to set up sexual encounters with what he thought was underage girls.

Glen Walker contacted two fake dating website profiles set up by different paedophile-hunter groups which were pretending to be girls aged 15 and 13.

Walker, 42, sent sickening sexual messages to the “girls”, urging them to come and meet him for sexual activity.

He told one of the females she wouldn’t get in trouble if she lied and said she was staying at a friend’s house, and also urged them to keep things secret and delete messages.

But the group behind the fake 15-year-old, Child Protectors Scotland, confronted Walker in a sting, which was streamed live on their Facebook page, and then handed the evidence over to the police.

And on learning of this sting, the separate group behind the supposed 13-year-old’s profile, Confronted and Caught, also contacted the police.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Both charges relate to the accused interacting with separate individuals who are both members of separate online groups, not formal or official organisations but set up with a view to targeting potential online predators who are interested in engaging with children in a sexual manner.”

Mrs Reid said a member of a group called Child Protectors Scotland created profiles “pretending to be a 15-year-old female on various different dating websites”.

On June 23 last year she received an online chat request from a user named Glen Walker, the accused.

She accepted the request and messages were exchanged, with the “child” immediately stating she was 15.

Mrs Reid said: “The conversation continued, with the accused initially asking her to guess what he was doing.

“She would reply with generic responses such as listening to music or watching TV.”

Mobile numbers were exchanged and on July 8 Walker contacted her on WhatsApp.

Mrs Reid said: “That day, the accused sent her 45 messages, to which she replied only 15 times.”

The messages then became sexual, with Walker asking: “What would you do if I sent you a rude message?”

Mrs Reid said: “The lady did not encourage this conversation in any way.

“The following day, and right through until July 27, the accused continued to message the complainer in a similar manner, however, the messages became more sexual in nature.

“The accused appeared to suggest that he meet up with the female.”

Walker discussed the female going to his house and watching pornography.

In another message, he “appeared to encourage her to delete messages from her phone”.

Walker discussed meeting the female on December 30, saying “I’ll use a condom” and urging her to “just say you’re staying at your pal’s house”.

Mrs Reid said: “On July 28 messages from the female came to an end other members of the vigilante group attended at the accused’s mother’s house.

“She became aware of a number of individuals outside who she didn’t know, who were all holding phones.

“Later that day, members of the group confronted the accused and this was streamed live online on the group’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a member of a similar English group called Confronted and Caught set up a dating website profile pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

Again Walker contacted the female and engaged in conversation of a similar nature between July 25 and 28.

After telling Walker she was 13, he continued: “You’re too young to understand rude things.”

When the female said they would “get in trouble”, Walker replied: “No you won’t, just don’t say anything about that.”

He also mentioned it being “a secret”.

Mrs Reid said: “In another message, he advised her the rough area of his home address.

“This female became aware the accused had been targeted by another vigilante group and as a result she contacted police.”

Charges

Walker admitted charges of sending sexual messages to what he believed was a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, and demanding they meet with him for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

Mitigation

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client had no previous convictions and said sentence would need to be deferred for a social work report and risk assessment.

He added: “He lives with his parents and he has been able to recognise the trauma that he has inflicted upon his parents.”

Mr Mcallister said: “Police certainly had some concerns about his potential capacity to be interviewed without an appropriate adult.

“While I’m more than satisfied he knows what is right and wrong, I think there are perhaps undiagnosed learning difficulties here.”

The solicitor said Walker has lost his job in waste disposal with the council as a result of the offence.

Sentence deferred

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Walker, whose address was given in court papers as Crossgates, Bankhead, Bucksburn, until May for reports.