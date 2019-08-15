Aberdeen pensioner jailed for sexually abusing young girl 40 years ago

An Aberdeen pensioner has been jailed after sexually abusing a young girl because he was “stressed about work”.

Norman Western, 74, was yesterday sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars over the horrific abuse more than 40 years ago.

Graham Morrison, Western’s solicitor, said his client offered an explanation, “rather than an excuse”, that his behaviour was down to a number of factors including “work stress” and alcohol.

Mr Morrison said Western’s physical and mental health was deteriorating and he had suffered a number of “mini strokes”.

He added: “He appreciates what happened had a devastating effect on the girl’s life.”

Western previously pled guilty to using lewd, libidinous practices and behaviour towards the girl between the 1970s and 80s.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Western, of Tullos Crescent, Aberdeen, he had pled guilty to a crime involving the “serious and persistent sexual abuse of a young girl”.

He added: “I’m quite satisfied from the information presented to me your conduct has had a significant and lasting effect on your victim.

“Although you’re now 74 years of age, I’m satisfied the crime you have committed is so serious only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

In addition to the jail term, Sheriff Buchanan also made Western subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offences act for an indefinite period.

The court previously heard when Western was arrested in 2018, he told police he had been drinking “quite a bit of home brew and my behaviour wasn’t good”.