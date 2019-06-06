Aberdeen pensioner fined after crash ‘pinned’ man between cars

An 86-year-old woman whose foot got “stuck on the accelerator” left a man pinned between two vehicles after a crash on an Aberdeen street.

Sylvia Sutherland or Sluyter was fined and banned from the road over the incident, which happened on Aberdeen’s Union Grove and Ashley Road on November 1 last year.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a witness who lives on Union Grove heard a “loud bang” outside at around 6.35pm.

He looked outside and saw Sluyter’s vehicle had struck another car parked behind it.

The witness then saw her “lurch forward” and strike another vehicle.

At the junction between Union Grove and Ashley Road, Sluyter then “failed to stop at a red light” and crashed into another car.

Ms MacVicar said: “Another individual had to brake hard to avoid colliding with the accused.”

Another two witnesses saw Sluyter as she “appeared to have lost control of her vehicle” and crash into the rear of another parked car, causing it to be shunted forward and pin a pedestrian between it and another vehicle.

The fiscal depute said Sluyter colliding with the car was “pushing it towards the other car he was in between and pinned this individual by the legs between two vehicles”.

She added: “The man managed to lift himself out from between the parked cars.

“He appears to have suffered bruising to his legs.”

When police arrived, Sluyter was still within her car and was “unable to exit as a result of being sandwiched between two vehicles and she was freed by the fire service”.

Ms MacVicar said: “She indicated to police her foot had become stuck on the accelerator.”

All the vehicles involved incurred some damage, with one costing £7,000 to repair.

Sluyter, of Union Grove, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty by letter to dangerous driving. She was not present in court yesterday for the hearing.

Dealing with the case in her absence, Sheriff Ian Wallace fined her £600.

He also disqualified her from driving for two years but the court heard she had already given up her licence.