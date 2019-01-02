Aberdeen pair in court after £1 million ecstasy bust

Two men have appeared in court for a second time following a £1 million drugs bust in Aberdeen.

Connor Holmes, 22, and Scott Roddie, 26, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

They each face five charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs and three charges under the Customs and Excise Management Act.

Both men, whose general addresses were given as Aberdeen, made no plea.

The case against the pair was fully committed and they were released on bail.

No date was set for their next court appearance.

It comes after police were said to have recovered 45kg of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, in the Rosemount area on December 21.

Police said the seizure was joint work between officers based in the north-east division and the National Crime Agency.