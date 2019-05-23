Aberdeen oil firm lawyer fined for role in car crash

An oil firm lawyer has been fined after admitting careless driving.

Tae Kim, 46, who is from South Korea and had only been in the UK for six months at the time, said not being used to driving on the left may have played a role in the crash on King’s Gate at the junction with Oakhill Road.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused turned right and crossed the path of another car, leaving the driver no time to react.”

The two vehicles collided and the momentum resulted in them crashing into a third vehicle.

Two people in the car Kim initially collided with complained of “chest and back pain” respectively.

Kim, of Osborne Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to careless driving in his white Mitsubishi Outlander during the incident which happened at about 4pm on February 17.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client, a lawyer for an oil company in Aberdeen, had his young daughter in the car at the time.

He said: “He tells me he has had nightmares and flashbacks centring around the fact his daughter was in the car at the time.

“It seems likely that his view of oncoming traffic was restricted by the sun, but he also suspects a lack of being accustomed to driving on the left-hand side of the road may have contributed.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace gave him six penalty points and a £600 fine.