Aberdeen murder bid accused chanted ‘it’s coming home’, court told

An England football fan shouted and sang “it’s coming home” at the police station after allegedly mowing down a man in his car outside a pub, a trial has heard.

Michael Scott, 35, of Rosslyn Avenue, Sunderland, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of attempting to murder Graeme Hardie by driving into him outside the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn on July 11 last year.

Mr Hardie, 58, was left with horrific injuries following the alleged attack and will now be wheelchair-bound.

He is required to be fed by a tube and have round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

The court previously heard Scott and Mr Hardie had been in the pub while the World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia had been on television and the men had argued about football.

Mr Hardie had earlier attended his brother’s funeral.

Scott is also accused of dangerous driving while intoxicated and with failing to provide two breath samples to police.

Yesterday, evidence was given by PC Jane Forsyth, who told the court about arresting Scott when he failed a roadside breath test after his white Skoda Octavia was found damaged on the central reservation.

She said Scott had identified himself as the driver and then provided a reading of 31 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath in a roadside breath test. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

PC Forsyth said Scott was then taken to Kittybrewster custody suite to go through the formal breath-test procedure.

Advocate depute William Frain-Bell asked the witness what Scott’s response to being asked to provide two samples was.

She replied: “That he wouldn’t provide them without having legal representation.”

The officer added Scott was then charged with failing to provide the samples and Mr Frain-Bell asked: “Did he say anything when he was charged?”

PC Forsyth said: “He was shouting and singing ‘it’s coming home’. He was just difficult to deal with and wouldn’t comply with easy, simple requests.”

The officer also told the court about the journey to the police station with Scott in the back of the van.

She said he requested to stop so he could go to the toilet but was told to wait until they arrived.

She added: “He pulled down his shorts and urinated in the back of the van.”

She continued: “He repeatedly put his fingers down his throat and made himself vomit.”

When they arrived at Kittybrewster, PC Forsyth said Scott was “flailing his arms around and wouldn’t allow himself to be controlled”, adding: “He was telling me that he was bigger than me and that I couldn’t control his arms.”

Rachel Hammond, who came across Scott’s crashed car on the central reservation and spoke to him at the scene, also gave evidence.

Describing his attitude, she said: “He was just really blase and nonplussed. He was just too calm.”

Christine Bruce also told the court she had been walking her dog when she saw a car strike a man on Oldmeldrum Road close to the pub.

Mr Frain-Bell said: “If it was to be suggested to you this might have been an accident, what would you say to that?”

She replied: “It didn’t look like an accident. It looked like the car drove into him.”

Defence counsel Bill Adam asked the witness: “Given how quickly this happened, this could have been an accident, couldn’t it?”

She said: “It could have been. It didn’t appear that way to me at the time.”

Scott is also accused of behaving in a racially aggravated threatening or abusive manner in the pub.

He is further accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the Spider’s Web pub in Dyce.

The Crown alleges he then behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in a police vehicle en-route to Kittybrewster.

He denies the charges and the trial, before Lord Uist, continues.