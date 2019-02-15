Aberdeen motorist with ‘horrific record’ told he faces jail

A sheriff has warned an Aberdeen man caught driving while disqualified that he could face jail.

William Blair, 35, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the matter.

He previously pled guilty to driving while disqualified on the A96 near Kintore on April 19 2017, as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving police false details.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill said Blair had 10 previous convictions for disqualified driving and other offences including dangerous driving.

She said: “He’s got a horrific record. I’m considering custody.”

However, she added: “Given your record, which is horrific for road traffic matters, rather than considering custody today, I’m going to call for a restriction of liberty order assessment.”

She deferred sentence on Blair, whose address was given as Kittybrewster Square, Aberdeen, until next week.