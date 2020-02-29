Aberdeen men in court after two cars stolen

Two men have appeared in court after cars were stolen in Aberdeen.

Alexander Hart, 27, and Cameron Hart, 24, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They both faced two charges of theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, vandalism, driving while disqualified and two charges of theft.

Alexander Hart also faced charges of housebreaking with intent to steal, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and failing to provide a specimen to police.

The pair, both of Aberdeen, made no plea and were remanded in custody while the case was committed for further examination.

They were expected to appear again next week.

It comes after a Jaguar and a Mini Cooper, were taken from a property on Edgehill Road overnight on Wednesday.

They were both recovered the following morning.