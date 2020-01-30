Aberdeen men admit vicious street attack that left victim permanently disfigured

Two men have admitted carrying out an attack on an Aberdeen street, leaving another man with permanent injuries.

Kieron Higgins, 20, and Zane Islane, 18, were on Union Street in Aberdeen on March 30 last year when the assault took place.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the pair were walking down the street when their victim cycled by.

Defence agent Iain Hingston told the court: “The complainer was heard to say something to the accused, which is when the incident began.”

Sheriff Philip Mann was told defence agents and fiscal depute Felicity Merson reviewed CCTV footage of the incident out of court.

Afterwards Higgins, whose address was given in court papers as Baker Street, Aberdeen and Islane, whose address was given in court papers as Ruthrie Road, Aberdeen, both admitted repeatedly punching the man on the head to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

No details were given in court about the victim’s injuries.

Sheriff Philip Mann called for reports and said the men will be sentenced on February 24.

Mitigation was reserved until then.

Sheriff Mann said: “This is a serious charge and I will certainly be looking at all sentencing options, including the possibility of custody.”