Aberdeen man’s ‘extraordinary’ drug claims dismissed by Sheriff

A man caught with thousands of pounds of cocaine and more than £1,000 claimed it had been left at his flat by a pal.

Matthew Boyne, 24, was caught with the drugs in his flat after his electricity company contacted police.

And Boyne’s excuse for the items being there was rejected by Sheriff Graeme Napier, who described the claim as “extraordinary”.

Boyne, of Maberly Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine on February 20.

Sheriff Napier handed him 12 months of supervision, 240 hours of unpaid work and a three-month curfew.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were contacted by Scottish and Southern Energy after drugs were spotted in the kitchen.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Police later searched the address on Maberly Street in Aberdeen and found 31.39g of cocaine worth between £1,000-£4,400. A total of £1,145 was also recovered.

Sheriff Napier said: “There’s a bit of an issue in this case, about the accused’s version of events which is that a pal came round the night before to do a deal, the deal did not take place and the pal left all this cocaine and cash at his house and went off.”

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said his client had been using cocaine and got into debt.

A friend he owed £500 to said he would reduce the debt if he could come to Boyne’s flat, play PlayStation and carry out a drug deal with a third party. He said Boyne fell asleep and when he woke up his friend had gone.

Mr Ormiston said he “did not notice” the drugs when he left the flat the next morning.

Sheriff Napier said: “It seems very unlikely. I’m not minded to accept that. It seems extraordinary.”

Mr Ormiston said Boyne had “abstained from all drug use since July” and was now debt-free.