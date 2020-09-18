Aberdeen man with one leg kicked pal in head in row over money

An Aberdeen amputee with one leg has been fined after kicking his pal in the head in a row over money.

Andrew Whyte also struck the man over the head with a mug and bit him during the attack, after learning he had taken £50 from his bank account.

The 44-year-old left his victim, who had earlier consumed cocaine, requiring hospital treatment.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer was, certainly at one time, a friend of the accused and the accused is an amputee missing his left leg above the knee.”

Mr Townsend said Whyte had attended a property on School Drive, Aberdeen, around 1pm on August 21, where the complainer was also in attendance, but left shortly afterwards.

However during the evening he returned to the address and confronted the complainer.

The fiscal said: “The accused entered the living room and approached the man and without warning punched him twice to the face.”

The men then struggled together on the floor and Whyte bit the man’s left arm and grabbed a large red mug and struck him on the head “a number of times”.

Whyte was heard to say: “You took £50 out of my bank account, tell the truth.”

Whyte then left and paramedics attended and found a cut on the underside of the man’s arm.

Mr Townsend told the court it was assumed he had been cut by an object on the ground during the struggle.

Police investigating the incident spoke to Whyte who admitted punching, kicking, biting and striking his victim.

Whyte pled guilty to assault to injury.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client had “been out of trouble for some time” prior to the incident.

He said: “The complainer and he had taken crack cocaine that day. The complainer had taken money from him. When he goes to check his bank he realises the money is gone and goes back to confront the complainer.”

He said his client had asked someone to call police because he was concerned for the man after striking him with the mug.

Mr Burn added: “He very much regrets this but it was during the course of a struggle in which the complainer had been stamping on his stump. He’d been kicking at him to get him off.

“I understand the complainer has since paid back the money he took.”

Sheriff Mark Stewart described the incident as a “sustained assault” and fined Whyte, of School Drive, Aberdeen, £370.