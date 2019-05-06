Aberdeen man with no licence banned for taking partner’s car without permission

A man has been banned from the road after taking his former partner’s car without permission to drive his kids to school.

James Annand, known as Simpson, 37, also had no licence and no insurance at the time of the offence on December 10, on Don Street, Aberdeen.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers spotted the vehicle at 8.45am and checks revealed it had no insurance.

It was stopped and further checks revealed Simpson did not have a valid licence and had taken the vehicle without his partner’s permission.

Simpson, of Lossie Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to taking the car without permission and driving without a licence or insurance.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank banned Simpson from driving for a year.