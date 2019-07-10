Aberdeen man who threatened to burn police alive refused bail

A foul-mouthed criminal who threatened to burn police alive must remain behind bars for seven weeks.

Ian Gray left Aberdeen Sheriff Court last Friday afternoon after being convicted of an unrelated offence – and was told he must stay home between 8pm and 7am daily until he was sentenced.

But just hours later, Gray was found by police at an address on Caroline Place, Aberdeen, in breach of the order.

Officers arrested the 38-year-old at around 9pm – and then he launched into a foul-mouthed tirade against them.

At a hearing at the same court yesterday, Depute Fiscal Lucy Simpson described how Gray’s threatening and abusive behaviour towards the officers continued in the custody office at Kittybrewster Police Office.

She said: “He behaved in an offensive way, making a number of threatening comments to police. They included ‘I’m going to petrol bomb your house. I will pour petrol on your head. I will snipe you’.”

The court heard how Gray also threatened to kill the officers’ children and made offensive remarks about the officers’ genitalia.

Continuing his volley of expletives, Gray made reference to a game in which points are awarded for murdering police.

Ms Simpson added: “The accused said ‘You get 200 points for shooting a cop. I’m going to skin you. I’m going to shoot your animals and your dogs’.”

Gray also made sexual threats against the officers, threatening to pay someone to carry out acts for £10.

Ms Simpson said his concluding comment was: “I have money and can pay for someone to shoot you.”

Defence agent Peter Keane said Gray uses methadone daily but was unable to get it due to the curfew so “self-medicated” with alcohol.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Keane added: “As a result, he was rendered in this very poor state of health. He accepts that this behaviour was unacceptable.”

Gray, whose address was given in court as King’s Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to breaching a court order and to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Shaking his head, Sheriff Andrew Miller told Gray: “These were appalling comments towards police who had the misfortune of being called to deal with you.

“I’m going to defer sentence in this case until August 2 when you will be sentenced in the other matter.”

Mr Keane had appealed to Sheriff Miller to grant Gray bail, claiming: “He will behave himself.”

However, Mr Miller said: “Given your behaviour since Friday when you were last given bail, bail is refused.”

It means Gray must stay in custody until August 2.