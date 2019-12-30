Aberdeen man who stole perfume from John Lewis and attacked security guard spent Christmas in custody

A shoplifter stole perfume to fund Christmas presents for his family – and then spent the festive period in custody.

Ricky Marr, 40, swiped five bottles of perfume, worth £478.99, from John Lewis on George Street on December 10, and then assaulted a security guard when confronted.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court when security guards tried to speak to Marr about the theft he “became aggressive” and “attempted to headbutt the complainer, albeit no contact was made”.

Marr, of Thorngrove Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to stealing fragrances and to assaulting a security guard.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “There’s been a problem over a period of time with misuse of drugs.

“On the basis of his fairly low income, courtesy of the universal credit system, the only way he thought he could obtain money was by the theft of items which could then be sold to raise funds for, quite literally, Christmas presents for the family.

“He can barely survive on that and regrets the decision he made.

“As a result of, quite unlawfully, trying to do the best for his family he’s ended up not even being with them over Christmas.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge gave him 40 hours of unpaid work.