Aberdeen man vows to quit driving after mounting pavement and ploughing into woman

A pensioner has said he will never get behind the wheel again – after he mounted the pavement and ploughed into a 77-year-old woman.

Zoltan Dragan was handed a seven-year ban at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, and vowed he will not try to get his licence back after his disqualification expires.

The 72-year-old drove fully on the pavement on King Street near St Mary’s Parish Church for around 50 metres and sent the woman flying on to the bonnet and windscreen of his car before she was thrown to the ground.

The incident, on February 4 2018, left the woman with injuries including fractures to her ribs, nose, finger and tibia.

The bizarre piece of driving came about after he had pulled out of a queue of traffic to try and overtake the car in front.

However when he spotted a car coming in the opposite direction he made the decision to drive on to the pavement, also striking a man and a 79-year-old woman who had been standing at a bus stop with her friend, whom she pushed out of the way.

He previously pled guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

In addition to the ban, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin handed Dragan, whose address was given in court papers as Wavell Crescent, Aberdeen, 250 hours of unpaid work, 18 months’ supervision and a six-month curfew.

Speaking outside court following the sentencing, Dragan said he had visited the woman, and he added: “I’m glad to know and hear a good recovery she is having. I wish her the very best in the future.”

Asked if he intended to get behind the wheel and drive again following his ban he shook his head and added: “Why should I? I’m surrounded by four drivers. I’ve got a choice.”

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client’s driving had been “borne out of frustration and impatience and poor judgment”.