Aberdeen man tried to steal from car by poking stick through window

An Aberdeen man has admitted attempting to steal an item from a car by poking a stick through the window.

Clifford Low, 44, appeared for sentencing over the incident at Forest Avenue, Aberdeen, on November 12.

He previously pled guilty to a charge of attempting to steal an item from a vehicle.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar said the owner of the 4×4 had left a window ajar for her dog.

Low was then seen by a witness “acting suspiciously” and “took possession of a stick from a garden or a property approximately one metre in length and reached into the rear of the vehicle”.

Ms MacVicar said Low was “chased” off and nothing was stolen.

Defence lawyer Christopher Maitland said it was an “opportunistic” act, adding: “He very much regrets having become involved.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Low, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, for a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.