Aberdeen man to be sentenced for supplying heroin

A man will learn his fate next month after he admitted being concerned in the supply of around £200 of heroin.

Nathan McDonald, 21, whose address was given as Balnagask Wynd, Aberdeen, landed in court after heroin was found at an address in North Grampian Circle on November 16 last year.

The court heard McDonald was at the address at the time and the drugs had a maximum value of around £240.

Depute fiscal Gavin Letford said: “Police were in possession of a search warrant and were able to gain entry around 1.40pm.

“A search was conducted and they found a black wrap containing some form of substance.”

Six wraps were inside, which contained 5.5 grams of heroin, worth a combined £180 to £240.

Sentence was deferred until next month for background reports.

