Aberdeen man to be sentenced after admitting stealing laptops from car

A man who stole a number of items from a vehicle at an Aberdeen car park will be sentenced next week.

Ian Gray entered a blue Vauxhall at Chapel Street and stole laptops, a speaker and a pair of boots on February 1 this year.

The 39-year-old, who was not present in court, plead guilty to the offence in February.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the owner of the car believed he had locked it only for the central locking system to fail.

She said the victim found that the vehicle was not secure the next morning and the items were missing from inside.

Ms Simpson added: “He reported the matter to police and CCTV inquiries showed the accused had been caught on camera.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge said his client was not in court because he had “significant” health problems.

Sheriff Philip Mann deferred sentence on Gray of King’s Crescent, Aberdeen until July 21 for a personal appearance.