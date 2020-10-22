Aberdeen man threw Xbox out the window after girlfriend asked him to keep noise down playing Call of Duty

A jealous boyfriend flew into a rage, smashed a window with a rock and threw a deckchair off a balcony – after his partner asked him to keep the noise down while playing Call of Duty.

Drunken Dylan Ritchie, 24, “lost the plot” and threw various household objects around the property, even launching his own Xbox out of the bedroom window at Bishopsloch Row in Dyce.

The 24-year-old also accused his partner of cheating on him during the “drink-fuelled” episode, which Sheriff Philip Mann compared to a child having a tantrum.

And when his startled girlfriend of six years asked a neighbour to call the police, Ritchie thew a kitchen chair into their garden.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer had been in relationship with the accused for six years at the time.

“During the evening of July 14 this year the accused was drinking alcohol at the locus with the complainer.

“At about midnight the accused was playing a computer game in the bedroom.

“The complainer wanted to go to bed and asked him to keep the noise down.

“After repeatedly asking him to be quiet the accused became angry towards the complainer, punched a television, and began shouting at her about a male colleague that she had been messaging on her mobile phone.

“The accused left the locus for a short time, with the complainer locking the front door so he couldn’t get back in.

“About 15 minutes later he returned, discovered that the door was locked and proceeded to throw a rock through the bedroom window, breaking the glass.

“The complainer went to the front door to speak to the accused. As she did so the accused continued to shout, re-entered the property and started to throw and kick various household objects.

“He threw his own mobile phone at a wall, causing damage to the wall. He accused the complainer of cheating on him.

“He proceeded to go upstairs in the property and throw a deckchair from a balcony to the ground, and threw his own computer games console from the bedroom window. It landed on the ground outside and smashed.

“The complainer went to a neighbour’s property and asked for the police to be contacted.

“The accused then left the property and threw a kitchen chair into the next door neighbour’s garden.

“The complainer told the police that she didn’t feel any of the items thrown were aimed at her and all of the property damaged was the accused’s own property or shared.

“When the police arrived the accused made comments that he’d looked at the complainer’s phone and found that she’d been messaging another male.”

Ritchie, whose address was given in court papers as Bishopsloch Row, Dyce, pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client, a first offender, described the incident as “drink-fuelled”, adding that he had “lost the plot”.

He said: “It’s completely out of character for him.

“The stuff that he damaged was his own. It’s his Xbox.

“It was borne out of frustration and drink.”

Mr Morrison added the couple were back living together.

Sheriff Mann told Ritchie: “I think what I heard was an episode of really childish behaviour.

“I don’t think it can be described in any other way.

“It sounded like a child who had taken a tantrum.”

The sheriff said he took on board the situation with regard to drunkenness and suspicions of infidelity but added: “You just have to be grown up enough to deal with these things without losing the plot.”

He ordered Ritchie to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.