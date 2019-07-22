Aberdeen man threw mugs and pot out of 11th floor window

A sheriff has warned a thug who launched a cooking pot out of his 11th floor window that he “could have killed someone”.

Scott Cameron, 26, laughed as he threw mugs from his flat in Aulton Court, Aberdeen, at neighbours below, and then lobbed more items, leaving a police car damaged.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a neighbour had been walking towards the building entrance at 10.30pm on July 26 2018 when she “saw a mug land on the ground five metres in front of her”.

Mr Townsend added: “She looked up and saw the accused hanging out of his window laughing.

“The accused threw another mug in her direction which was centimetres from striking her head.”

Police were contacted and Cameron threw a piece of crockery at another neighbour, which barely missed him.

While noting a statement from the second neighbour, officers “heard another smash from outside”.

Mr Townsend said: “They went outside, looked up and saw the accused throwing a stainless steel pot from his flat that landed about a foot from them.”

He added that the police car also sustained small scratches.

Cameron previously pled guilty to culpably and recklessly repeatedly throwing mugs, tins, glass bottles and a cooking pot from the 11th storey window towards people on the ground, damaging a car.

Defence lawyer Neil McRobert said his client was subject to a community payback order and asked for sentence to be deferred to allow him to progress further with that.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan told Cameron, of Aulton Court: “I’m sure it has been impressed upon you how serious this could have been if it struck someone. It could have killed someone.”

She deferred sentence until October.