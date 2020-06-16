Aberdeen man threw drugs and tried to drive away from police

An Aberdeen man has admitted trying to drive away from police and throwing drugs from a vehicle.

Scott Banks appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday from custody over the incident, which happened on Friday.

The 23-year-old pled guilty to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by attempting to drive away from a police vehicle and throwing controlled drugs from the vehicle.

The incident happened on Spey Road in Aberdeen on Friday afternoon.

Banks also admitted a second charge of dangerous driving on Greenfern Road, Lossie Place, Dulnain Road, Deveron Road, Spey Road and Upper Mastrick Way, all in Aberdeen.

He drove at excessive speed, into the path of an oncoming vehicle causing it to take evasive action to avoid a collision, and drove on the opposing carriageway.

Defence solicitor Liam Mcallister, who represented Banks in court, described the incident as a “moment of panic and stupidity”.

He said: “He panicked. He had drugs, a small amount of cannabis, he felt the police had been following him for some time and panicked.

“He came to his senses fairly quickly.

“This was a moment of panic and stupidity.”

Mr Mcallister asked for sentence to be deferred for reports to be prepared.

A crown narration of the details of the offences was not heard during the hearing.

Sheriff Ian Wallace, addressing Banks directly, said: “I will defer sentence for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

“I’m just persuaded that I will grant you bail.

“In addition I will impose an interim disqualification.”

Banks, whose address was given in court papers as Lewis Road in Aberdeen, is due to appear again to be sentenced in relation to the matter next month.