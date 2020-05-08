Man threw bottle of booze at cop in Aberdeen supermarket

A shopper threw a bottle of booze at a police officer in an Aberdeen supermarket.

Kevin McCabe, known as Tolmie, 35, refused to leave the alcohol aisle in Asda, Garthdee Road, which was closed due to it being 12.50am, and even began opening and drinking bottles, as well as smashing some on the floor on January 16.

And when police arrived he turned on them.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused went to the locus and went to on of the aisles within the store containing alcoholic beverages.

“There was a barrier up due to the time of day to prevent customers from entering that section.

“The accused, nevertheless, went into the section.”

When approached by staff he “began acting aggressively” and refused to leave.

Ms Simpson said: “He began deliberately knocking various bottles of alcohol onto the floor, causing them to break.

“The value of the bottles the accused broke was £66.

“The accused also selected various bottles of alcohol, opened them and began drinking from them. The value of the bottles the accused opened was £70.50.

“As a result of the behaviour staff contacted the police.

“Police attended shortly after and found the accused was still standing in the aisle.

“Police spoke to the accused and he thereafter selected a further two glass bottles and held them above his head.”

Tolmie threw one of the bottles to the ground and the other “in the direction” of a police officer, narrowly missing him.

Ms Simpson said an officer then used their CS spray before handcuffing and removing Tolmie from the store.

Tolmie, of Kirkhill Road, Torry, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and assaulting a police officer.

He also admitted assaulting his uncle in a separate incident on April 9.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said the offences were committed “as a result of intoxication”, adding Tolmie was “unable to control his emotions and temper, especially when intoxicated”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed Tomlie 12 months of supervision and deferred sentence until August over the assault on his uncle.